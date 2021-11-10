Bath Police stop finds meth, suboxone; two people arrested

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop by Bath Police where methamphetamine and suboxone were discovered.

On the evening of Nov. 9, the Village of Bath Police Department stopped a vehicle for vehicle and traffic offenses.

During the investigation, Bath Police Officers recovered a quantity of methamphetamine, suboxone, scales, and a large quantity of cash.

The driver, Jamie Lippincott of Hornell, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, a class D Felony, and other traffic offenses. The passenger, Ashley Seratt of Bath, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, a class A Misdemeanor.

Seratt was released on an appearance ticket and Lippincott was transported to the Steuben County Jail where he will be arraigned on Nov. 10.