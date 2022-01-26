Bath Police welcome new K9 named after late officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department introduced its latest recruit to the community today: Bud the German Shepherd.

The new K9 comes from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pa. and it nationally certified in narcotics detection, personal protection and tracking. The Department said his main job will be narcotics detection to help stop drug dealers in the community.

Bud gets his name from Officer Donald “Bud” Robinson who worked at the Village of Bath Police Department from 1998 to 2008. He died unexpectedly at the age of 59 after a life of service. He was a Marine Corps, an Army Veteran from Vietnam, and a State Trooper from 1974 to 1994. He became an Investigator and worked undercover downstate on a narcotics task force. He eventually made his way to the Veteran’s Administration Police Academy before returning to his hometown of Bath and joining the local police department.

Police Chief Colin Taft said he couldn’t think of a better fit to name the new K9.

Bud’s handler is Officer Roberson, who was a K9 handler in South Carolina before joining the Bath Police Department and focusing on narcotics investigations.