BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Bath received more than $16,000 for a new town park designed to teach the community about gardening on the property of a longtime Bath resident who dedicated her life to her love of gardening.

The Steuben County Cornell Cooperative Extension presented a $16,594.69 check to Bath Mayor Michael Sweet on March 25. The money will go toward a new town park on the property of Betty Langendorfer’s former home. The money was raised as part of the FLXGives 2021 campaign, Betty’s Dream.

The park on Haverling Street will include a dog park and parking lot. CCE Steuben also partnered with the Village of Bath to build a teaching pavilion and permaculture garden for their one-day giving campaign.

Langendorfer, who passed away in 2018, spent her life dedicated to her love of gardening. She was a Master Gardener at CCE Steuben for several years. She also worked as an occupational therapist at the Bath VA.

All eight of Betty’s children attended the campaign day to “rally troops for the project”. Cornell said they shared stories of playing on the property as kids and how their father helped the Mossy Bank Park get its start. Some of Langendorfer’s children also attended the check delivery.

Executive Director Tess McKinley said, “It was a pleasure to raise the money in Betty’s memory, and we look forward to educating 4-H children and the public on gardening with this pavilion and garden space.”