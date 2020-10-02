Bath resident arrested for welfare fraud

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on September 28, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s office arrested Michael Shepherd, 31, of W. Washington Street in the Village of Bath or offering one false instrument for filling to the Steuben County Department of Social Services.

It is also alleged that Shepherd received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services in the amount of $1,348.00 that he was not eligible to receive.

Shepherd is charged with one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the first degree, a class E felony, and one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth degree, a class E felony.

Shepherd was also found to have an active violation of probation warrant issued out of Steuben County Court.

Shepherd was remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, Steuben County Probation Department, and the District Attorney’s Office.