Bath resident arrested on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of Dylan L. Smith, 23, or Bath, for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, both class B felonies.

The arrest was from a Steuben County Superior Court Warrant that alleged the sale of narcotic drugs in the Village of Bath in 2021.

Smith was on New York State Parole for Burglary at the time of the drug arrest. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail where he will await an arraignment by a County Court Judge.

