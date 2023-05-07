BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Property owners in Bath are invited to join a property tax assessment workshop this Tuesday.

This workshop is being held at the American Legion Post 173, located at 14 West William St. in Bath. The workshop will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

The workshop is being held to help residents contest their newly proposed tax assessments ahead of the May 23 grievance deadline. People who own property in the Town of Bath, the Village of Bath, and the Village of Savona are welcome to attend and receive help putting together their tax grievances free of charge.

The workshop is being hosted by a local tax group and is not sponsored by the Town of Bath. A flyer with information about the workshop is being shared via a Facebook post.

Forms to file property tax grievances can be found on the New York State Department of Taxation and Finances website.