BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – After more than 30 years working in education, the Bath Central Schools superintendent will retire at the end of this school year.

Superintendent Joseph Rumsey announced his plan to retire on June 30, 2023 from Bath CSD. Rumsey also attended Bath and has been superintendent for 10 years.

“It has truly been a blessing to return home for the last ten years to lead the Bath Central School District. I love this school and its surrounding region,” Rumsey said in a statement. “We have accomplished so much in the last ten years. Our staff and students make up a vibrant school that is the hub of our community… As I enter the next chapter of my life, please know that I plan on

staying very active in our community and remain dedicated to the revitalization of our town.

Finally, thank you to all of the parents for raising such amazing kids. Haverling is truly a special

place!”

The school district’s announcement said the Board of Education will accept Rumsey’s resignation at its November 9 meeting. The school said the BOE and GST BOCES will work together to find a new superintendent to start in July 2023.

“Over his ten years as Superintendent, Mr. Rumsey has led the District through numerous State Education reforms, through the COVID-19 pandemic, through completion of over $36 million in capital improvements, and much more” said BOE President Michael Mishook. “His attendance at countless activities and events also showcased his true priority, the students of the Bath Central School District. Mr. Rumsey has established a legacy, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

