BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his recovery in a Cincinnati hospital, students at Bath Central Schools sported their red, white, and blue on January 6.

Bath CSD Superintendant Joe Rumsey said students at Haverling High School, Dana Lyon Middle School and VEW Primary School donned their Bills gear to pay tribute to Hamlin. In photos provided by the school

The Bills safety shocked the country on Jan. 2 when he collapsed on the field after making a play. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he has been recovering since. On Friday, Jan. 6, Hamlin’s agent said his breathing tube was removed and he was able to communicate via writing.

After his collapse, donations flooded Hamlin’s hometown charity tied to The Chasing M’s Foundation, reaching over $7 million as of Jan. 6.