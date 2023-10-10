BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath will be receiving over $38 million in federal financing to improve its water and sewer infrastructure.

According to Governor Hochul’s Office, New York State is giving a total of over $226 million in short-term interest-free financing to Bath and nine other municipalities for water infrastructure projects, and about $25 million of that is going to Bath. The remaining $13 million of Bath’s funding is coming from grants.

“By investing in our state’s water infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for regional growth and prosperity while protecting our natural resources,” said Hochul. “This financial assistance helps ensure that cost will not be a barrier as communities across the state continue to modernize treatment systems with vital infrastructure upgrades, helping usher in a healthier, more resilient future for New York.”

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation approved Bath’s federal funding package so the village can modernize its wastewater treatment plant. This modernization project’s goal is to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and increase the plant’s capacity for future expansions.