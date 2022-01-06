Bath Volunteer Fire Department awards first responders for decades of service

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – At the most recent meeting of the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, numerous first responders received awards commemorating their years of service to the community.

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department gave out the awards based on total years of serivce, total lifetime calls, number of calls for 2021, and the amount of training.

Between all the award recipients, there are more than a 290 combined years served and 9,000 calls ran.

Below is the full list of award recipients:

55 Years – Spencer Longwell

50 Years – James Orme, Mark Murray, John Page, Greg Glashauser, Alfred Brewer II

45 Years – John Conrad Sr., Steve Dungan, John Walczak

40 Years – Ronald Delio

35 Years – Michael Monroy

30 Years – Mark Conrad

20 Years – Matthew Morse, Larry Storm, Matthew Glashauser, Robert Cilino, Anthony Cilino

10 Years – Harry E. Keen, Shannon Dowdle Johnson, Jeffrey Robinson

5 Years – Matt Hooey, Noah Hockaday, Coby Causer

1 Year – Dakota Underhill, Sally Brizzee, Brennen Ridley, Erika Mills, Savannah Chace, Ross Brewer,

Bob Gormley, Mason Hoad

2000 Lifetime Calls – Larry Storm, Matthew Morse, Harry E. Keen

3000 Lifetime Calls – David Dowdle, Matthew Glashauser

4000 Lifetime Calls – Spencer Longwell