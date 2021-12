BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 7:36 a.m. to 7400 County Route 13 in the Town of Bath at Bluegill Farms for a report of a grain bin on fire.

Crews responded to the scene of smoke coming out of the large grain bin that was said to be containing around 10 dump trucks full of grain.

Firefighters were having to empty all of the grain inside of the bin in an effort to stop the fire from growing larger.