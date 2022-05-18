BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman with a baseball bat last month, police said.

Trina Sullivan, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the incident. According to police, Sullivan and another woman were involved in an argument over a man on April 24 that eventually escalated into a physical altercation. Police said Sullivan allegedly hit and injured the woman with a baseball bat.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Injury, 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief, and 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. She is currently out on bail, NYSP said.