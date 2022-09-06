BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been accused of trying to attack another person and endangering a child at the Tops Market in the Village over the weekend, police said.

Ashley Smith, 37, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on September 4 after officers responded to a disturbance at Tops on West Morris Street around 5:50 p.m.

Police said that Smith allegedly tried to attack the victim, as well as damaged and stole property from the person. A child was also present during the incident, according to the arrest report.

Smith was charged with 3rd-degree Robbery (a class-D felony), 3rd-degree Attempted Assault (a class-B misdemeanor), 4th-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-A misdemeanor), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class-A misdemeanor).

She was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting arraignment.