URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County woman has been arrested for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit, police said.

Cheryl Smith, 62, was arrested by New York State Police on March 19 after Troopers found her vehicle off the side of the road on State Route 54 near the Pleasant Valley Road intersection in Urbana. Police said Smith appeared to be intoxicated and then failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Smith was taken to State Police barracks in Bath and allegedly found to have a BAC of .19%, more than twice the legal limit. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated DWI.

She received vehicle and traffic tickets to return to the Town of Urbana Court at a later date. She was driven home by a sober third party.