Bath woman arrested for menacing, assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman was arrested by New York State Police after an assault investigation in Steuben County.

According to State Police, Alesha Hunt was arrested on Oct. 6 after police responded to the Town of Bath.

Hunt was charged with felony assault in the second degree, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing with a weapon, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use it.

Hunt’s criminal mischief charge alleges that she damaged property worth more than $250.

State Police in Bath say the investigation is ongoing.

