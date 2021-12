BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath woman is in custody after a months-long investigation by police led them to find her in possession of child pornography.

April Simms, 55, of Bath, was arrested on Dec. 24, by New York State Police, after a report back in July accused her of being in possession of child porn.

Simms is also being charged with tampering with physical evidence, both charges are class E felonies.

Simms is being held without bail, more information will be announced at a later date.