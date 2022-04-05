BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been charged with falsely reporting that her boyfriend stole her vehicle, when in fact, her boyfriend’s son owned and sold it, police said.

Leah Morse, 26, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on April 4 in connection to the report. NYSP said that on March 25, Morse allegedly reported that her boyfriend stole her vehicle and forged title documents.

State Police said that Morse’s boyfriend’s son actually owned the vehicle. The son later sold it.

Morse was charged with 2nd-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 3rd-degree Falsely Reporting an Incident, and Offering a False Written Statement, all class-A misdemeanors. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket.