BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Paige Palmer, 24, was indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for allegedly selling fentanyl and suboxone in the Village of Bath.

According to the Bath Police Department, Palmer was indicted for criminal sale of the controlled substance in the third and fourth degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fifth degrees, all felonies.

Palmer was arraigned by a county court judge and released without bail.