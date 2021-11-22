Bath Wreaths Across America Day set for Dec. 18

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Wreaths Across America Day is to be held this year on Dec. 18 at the Bath National Cemetary.

Wreath sponsorships for the event will be going until Nov. 30 and can be found here for a price of $15 per wreath.

The theme for this year is “Live Up to Their Legacy” with a mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.

The public is invited to participate in the placing of wreaths beginning at 12:00 p.m., with the earliest arrival time that day being 11:30 a.m.

Covid-related guidelines will be strictly followed as mandated by the National Cemetery Administration. This includes social distancing and everyone wearing a mask at all times, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

For a full list of guidelines and updates on the event go to their Facebook page found here.