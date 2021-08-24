Battle of Newtown reenactment returns this weekend to Chemung County

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Hundreds of living history reenactors will be in town this weekend for the 242nd anniversary of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Newtown.

On the morning of August 29, 1779, General John Sullivan marched a few thousand American soldiers to Newtown. His mission was to take out the Iroquois settlements, allies to the British. The battle ended with the British retreating and General John Sullivan moving north to continue his campaign.

This weekend Newtown Battlefield State Park will once again be filled with the sounds of the musket. The Chemung Valley Living History Center will present a reenactment of the historic battle.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Newtown Battlefield State Park located on County Rd 60 in Chemung County. There will be no entrance fee this year.

For a complete schedule of events, click HERE.