Beagle stolen from Arnot Mall petshop, returned

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A beagle was stolen and later returned unharmed by teenagers from a store in the Arnot Mall.

The State Police were called to Holly’s Hounds in the Arnot Mall on Tuesday, October 1st. for a report of a stolen beagle.

A store employee told troopers that four girls arrived at the store, prior to opening, and were told to wait outside.

Once the store opened the girls requested to hold the beagle, but were told no because they were under 18 years of age. Police say the teenagers loitered around the store and when the store employee was distracted, they took the beagle.

A customer advised a store employee that they followed the girls to their vehicle and took a photo of the license plate and video surveillance from the mall confirmed the girls had taken the beagle.

State Police went to the residence of the vehicle used and spoke with the parents of one of the girls.

The girls later turned themselves in to the Corning Police Department and returned the dog, saying they took the dog because it was crying.

The four juveniles and their parents met at the Horseheads station, where they were issued juvenile appearance tickets for Petit Larceny and will report to Chemung County probation later this month.

The beagle was returned to Holly’s Hounds unharmed.