CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man was arrested Wednesday after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month-long investigation into a stolen vehicle.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nicholas S. Ingersoll was arrested on Feb 8, and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, and Making a False Written Statement.

The investigation stems from a report of a stolen vehicle crash and fire in Caton. The sheriff’s office alleges Ingersoll stole a vehicle, crashed it, and then gave a false statement to police regarding the incident.

Ingersoll was already an inmate in Steuben County Jail and at the time of his arrest for this incident. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.