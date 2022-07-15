BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Beaver Dams man has been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an alleged assault of a police officer almost two years ago.

Nicholas Ingersoll, 26, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post in the evening on July 14 in connection to the case. According to the arrest report, the incident was first reported on September 17, 2020 in the Town of Big Flats. It allegedly involved an assault, fleeing officers, and multiple attacks on officers.

Ingersoll was charged with eight felonies and two misdemeanors including:

Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon (class-B felony) (2 counts)

1st-degree Reckless Endangerment (class-D felony) (three counts)

2nd-degree Assault (class-D felony)

2nd-degree Criminal Mischief (class-D felony)

4th-degree Criminal Mischief (class-A misdemeanor)

1st-degree Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (class-D felony)

3rd-degree Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle (class-A misdemeanor)

Ingersoll is currently being held in the Steuben County 18 News has reached out to New York State Police in Painted Post for more information and is waiting to hear back.

In 2019, Ingersoll was arrested on similar charges for a high-speed chase from Montour Falls into Chemung County.