BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Beaver Dams man was caught with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to TSA at the airport, the man was caught with the gun on Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, when a TSA officer who was operating the x-ray unit at the security checkpoint detected what appeared to be a gun in the man’s backpack.

Police were notified, and upon arrival, they inspected the bag and found a 9mm gun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man told officials that he was a firearm instructor and said that he had forgotten that he had his gun with him. Police allowed him to return the gun to his home because he had a valid New York State pistol permit. The man is now facing a stiff financial penalty from TSA, as guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint. This penalty can reach a maximum of $15,000.

Passengers are only allowed to travel with a gun in checked baggage. Guns must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should then be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. Gun possession laws vary by state and locality, and it is the gun owners’ responsibility to ensure they are not violating any laws.