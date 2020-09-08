Beecher Elementary School teachers kick off the school year with a car parade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Teachers at Beecher Elementary School in Elmira kicked off the school year with a car parade on Tuesday afternoon.

Students had the opportunity to see their teachers from a safe distance along the parade route, which started at the Holiday Inn in Elmira.

“I know for the teachers, we’re just excited to see their faces again,” said 5th Grade Teacher Stephanie Tusing. “And get them back in the building or even see them online. I hope for the students that they felt welcomed and excited, just like we are.”

Elmira City School District students in “Cohort A” will have their first day of in-school class on Thursday, Sept. 10. Those in “Cohort B” will report to school on Sept. 11.