HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — According to a Facebook post, Beef’s will be closing at the end of April.

Saturday, April 29 will be the last day Beef’s (also known as Beefeater’s Tavern) will be operating under its current ownership. Starting on May 1, the building’s owners, Mike and Jen Driscoll, will be taking over the business. The Hanover Square-based bar and grill is expected to reopen under its new management at a later date that has yet to be determined.

Joe and Stacey White have owned and operated Beef’s since 2010. The pair also owns and will continue to operate Rosar Grill, which is located less than a block away from Beef’s.