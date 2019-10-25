Beer Festival begins tonight in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – For the 7th year, beer lovers will gather at Watkins Glen International for the Ticket Galaxy Beer Festival October 25-26, featuring tastings from more than 40 New York State breweries, distilleries and cideries.

“The Ticket Galaxy Beer Festival is such a fun event and a great way to showcase what New York has to offer,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “Not only do we have a diverse lineup of craft breweries in attendance, but there are also many exciting activities throughout the weekend for the fans to enjoy at The Glen.”

New for this year, the Festival will kick off Friday night with Boos and Brews. This Halloween themed event begins at 5:00 p.m. to start the weekend festivities in style, including a costume contest, beer samplings and music from DJ S. Wright.

For Saturday, the Festival will open at noon and offer attendees the opportunity to sample unique and award-winning beverages. In addition to the tastings, fans can participate in the 32-team cornhole tournament, pace car rides around the 3.4-mile circuit and the always exciting stein-holding competition. The band RUST will provide live music throughout the event.

Participating New York State breweries/distilleries/cideries include (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):



Adirondack Brewing Company (Lake George, NY)

Artisanal Brew Works (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Awestruck Cider (Sidney, NY)

Beak & Skiff 1911 Apple Cidery (Lafayette, NY)

Black Button Distilling (Rochester, NY)

Blue Pointe (Patchogue, NY)

Brewery Ommegang (Cooperstown, NY)

Brown’s Brewing Co. (Troy, NY)

Buried Acorn (Syracuse, NY)

Diversion Brewing Co. (Chemung, NY)

Ellicottville Brewing (Ellicottville, NY)

Empire Brewing (Syracuse, NY)

Fleur De Lis Brew Works (Seneca Falls, NY)

Four Mile Brewing LLC (Olean, NY)

Galaxy Brewing Company (Binghamton, NY)

Genesee Brew House (Rochester, NY)

Good Nature (Hamilton, NY)

Grist Iron Brewing (Burdett, NY)

Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards (Hector, NY)

Honeoye Falls Distillery (Honeoye, NY)

Horseheads Brewing (Horseheads, NY)

Krooked Tusker Distillery (Hammondsport, NY)

Lake Placid Craft Brewing (Lake Placid, NY)

Lock 1 Distilling Company (Phoenix, NY)

McKenzie’s Hard Cider (Utica, NY)

Northway Brewing Co. (Queensbury, NY)

Olde York Farm Distillery (Hudson, NY)

Pura Still/Hemptails (Rochester, NY)

Rohrbach Brewery (Rochester, NY)

Saranac Brewery (Utica, NY)

Scale House Brewery (Hector, NY)

Seneca Lake Brewing Company (Rock Stream, NY)

Seneca Lodge Craft Brewing (Watkins Glen, NY)

Southern Tier Brewing (Lakewood, NY)

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery (Queensbury, NY)

Three Heads Brewing (Rochester, NY)

Urbana Hill Distilling (Hammondsport, NY)

WeBe Brewing Company (Geneva, NY)

Willow Rock Brewing Company (Syracuse, NY)

WortHog Cidery (Penn Yan, NY)

A limited number of non-New York craft beverages will also be available at the event, including: Citizen Cider (Burlington, VT), Fiddlehead Brewing Company (Shelburne, VT), Golden Road Brewing (Los Angeles, CA), Goose Island (Chicago, IL), Magic Hat Brewing Company (South Burlington, VT), Shock Top (St. Louis, MO), and Victory Brewing (Downingtown, PA). The Tickets Galaxy Beer Festival, October 25-26, offers a large showcase of over 40 breweries, distilleries and cideries, giving attendees plenty of opportunities to enjoy a wide array of offerings from throughout the region.

Tickets and camping are available by calling 866-461-7223 or at www.theglen.com.