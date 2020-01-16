Belden building in Horseheads sold

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Belden building in Horseheads has been sold for $2.2 million, according to Corning-Pyramid Brokerage Company.

The building on the 200 block of North Main Street was sold to Air Flo Manufacturing, which currently operates in Elmira Heights.

Air-Flo Manufacturing Co. was founded in the 1940s by three brothers and expanded into Elmira in 2000, building truck bodies, hoists, spreaders, and snowplows.

