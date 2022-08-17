AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Happy Wednesday! Patchy fog is starting our day and so are temperatures in the 50s. We are mostly cloudy this morning and will stay that way today. Just like yesterday, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening. As daytime heating ends, we see showers and thunderstorm diminish overnight. A stray shower is possible early overnight before we dry out. Lows tonight are in the mid 50s. Moisture lingers for Thursday and isolated showers and a quick rumble of thunder is possible. Temperatures are near average in the low 80s.

High pressure builds in for Friday, so we are dry and mostly sunny. Highs also now reach into the mid 80s on Friday. We are in the upper 80s for highs this weekend. There is a chance for showers late day on Saturday and a chance for showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. It will not be a washout but a good opportunity to keep that umbrella handy. The active weather pattern continues for Monday and Tuesday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures also hold strong in the 80s.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCTD. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

