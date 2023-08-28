HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A spaghetti dinner benefit will be held in October to help an Elmira Heights man with his medical expenses.

Joe Thresher owns Emily’s Florist and he sponsored a Cinderella Softball team for years under the shop’s name. Thresher has been struggling with health issues, and now he needs some support from the community he’s been so involved with for decades.

Thresher has been battling diabetes for many years and has been going to dialysis three times a week for the past seven years. He also has congestive heart failure and was recently diagnosed with a diabetes-related condition that is causing his ankle to disintegrate. Thresher struggles to walk and needs to use a wheelchair most of the time. With upcoming medical trips to Sayre, Rochester, and possibly Manhattan, expenses are adding up.

A spaghetti benefit dinner will be held at the Horseheads American Legion from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 to help Thresher and his family with some of his medical expenses. A $12 donation will include a spaghetti dinner, salad, roll, iced tea, lemonade, coffee, and dessert. The benefit will also include a 50/50 cash raffle and gift basket raffles.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by stopping at Emily’s Florist on Grand Central Avenue in advance. Donations can also be made on Venmo to @Joseph-Thresher.