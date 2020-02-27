1  of  2
Benefit for Covington Township family who lost home in fire

COVINGTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Covington community is coming together to hold a benefit for the Fenstermacher family after their 119-year-old home was lost in a fire on Feb. 19.

The benefit will be held on March 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Covington Community Center with a chicken and biscuit dinner. There will also be a raffle, silent auction and a 50/50 with drawings at 6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made to Miles and Michele Fenstermacher (Memo: Fire Fund) at any First Citizens Community Bank office.

For more information call 570-404-0463 or 570-404-7779.

