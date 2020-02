ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A benefit is being held for Bobbie Jo Morse, a local woman who has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The event is being held today, (Feb 16th) at the Elmira Heights Legion from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

There will be live music, a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, a cake wheel, and a poll for the big NASCAR race.

The event is only $10 per person with the proceeds going towards assisting Bobbie Jo.

A spaghetti dinner will also be provided at the benefit.