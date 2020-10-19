Bethany Village cancels visitations due to COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Bethany Village has multiple buildings on their campus and COVID-19 infections are being reported in their Nursing building.

Due to the infections no visitation is being allowed at this time.

Staff has been assigned to individual buildings to void them from working in multiple buildings to avoid potential spread.

Residents are required to wear face masks when staff enters room and the staff always remain with face coverings on.

Here is the statement released by Bethany Village:

“As of October 19th, noon eastern, Bethany Village is managing a cluster of positive cases isolated to one unit in our skilled nursing facility (Bethany Manor). That cluster involves 20 residents and five staff who have tested positive and, where symptoms are present, they are minor.

As always, the health and safety of our residents and staff are of paramount importance. We continue to follow all New York State Department of Health Guidelines and test residents and staff multiple times per week.

We are grateful for the support of our residents, their families, our team, and the community for their ongoing support. Updates will be forthcoming as we continue our infection control procedures.”

