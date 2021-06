(WETM) – First responders are at the scene of a car vs bike accident on W. Church Street in the City of Elmira.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of W. Church and Railroad Ave. Erway Ambulance, Elmira Fire Department, and Elmira Police are on scene.

According to our reporter at the scene, the bicyclist has been taken from the scene by ambulance.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.