The scene of N. Main and W. Water Street where a car hit and injured a bicyclist.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman was taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday afternoon involving the cyclist and a vehicle.

The accident occurred sometime before 12:20 p.m. when reports came out that a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Main Street and W. Water Street in Downtown Elmira.

On the scene, a woman was spotted laying in the roadway as the rain came down and bystanders and police surrounded her while Elmira Fire and other emergency workers responded to the accident.

The car that hit the cyclist was facing east on W. Water Street at the corner of the intersection, with the driver standing to the side and watching as emergency crews worked on the injured cyclist.

Crews from Erway Ambulance arrived around 12:23 p.m. and quickly treated the woman. She was seen standing up and being able to walk to the stretcher before being loaded into the ambulance.

The scene was deemed clear shortly after 12:30. Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies, Elmira Police, Erway Ambulance, and Elmira Fire Department responded to the scene. It’s unaware at this time what caused the accident.