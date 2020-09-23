Bicyclist thrown off bike after hitting curb in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Ithaca bicyclist was injured Wednesday morning after he hit a curb and was thrown from his bike.

Around 6:45 a.m., the male victim was riding his bike at the intersection of Albany and State streets when he hit a curb, which threw him from his bike. He was found unconscious at the scene and flown to a hospital.

The name and condition of the man is unknown at this time.