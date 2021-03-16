Bidding open for Elmira Police vehicle auction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bidding is now open for the Elmira Police Department’s March vehicle auction.

The Elmira Police Department is now using the online auction site, Auctions International, to dispose of vehicles that are in the possession of the department. The current auction went live on March 12, 2021, and will be active through Friday, March 26.

On the right side of the auction web page is information pertaining to the bidding and auction rules. There are currently 14 vehicles available and all vehicles are sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable.

Those vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be dismantled or scrapped only