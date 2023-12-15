ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local author has created a new children’s book to help inspire imagination.

Shelly Cadek, a Big Flats native, wrote Today I Am A Dinosaur for kids looking for a new adventure. Inspired by the care and moments with her own grandchildren, Cadek hopes the book will be memorable for all who get the chance to experience it.

This Saturday, Cadek will be signing copies of the book at Pookies Little Britches on College Avenue in Elmira. The signing will be held from 1 PM until 3 PM and not only will books be for sale but also there will be a special dinosaur backdrop for photo opportunities.

If you are unable to make the signing, you can purchase the book online on Amazon below: https://www.amazon.com/Today-Am-Dinosaur-Shelly-Cadek/dp/0228892120

Also, Barnes & Noble online: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/today-i-am-a-dinosaur-shelly-cadek/1144146334

And WalMart.com: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Today-I-Am-a-Dinosaur-Paperback-9780228892120/5096357484

18 News Today anchor Brett Mills had the opportunity to speak with Cadek live earlier this week. Take a closer look at how much the book means to Cadek and her entire family.