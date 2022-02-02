Big Flats COVID vaccine clinic cancelled due to storm

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is canceling a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for this week.

The vaccine clinic originally scheduled for February 3 at Chemung Valley Montessori School has been cancelled due to the upcoming winter weather, according to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. Those who had registered for the clinic will be contacted by the health department to reschedule.

Registration is still open for the February 2 vaccine clinic at the Health Department on Washington Street. This clinic will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and anyone looking to register can fill out the form on the County website.