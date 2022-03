ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Big Flats Library will host music, stories and interactive fun starting on the first week of April.

In-person storytime for the spring 2022 season will run from April 6 to May 25. Storytime will start at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is required, call 607-562-3300 ahead of time to ensure you have a spot. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available