Big Flats man arrested as Fugitive from Justice; wanted in south Pennsylvania

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been arrested as a Fugitive from Justice for a DUI charge in southern Pennsylvania.

Timothy Houghtaling, 56, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in violation of the New York State Criminal Procedure Law.

Houghtaling was wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania for violating terms of Adult Supervision on an original charge of Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Substances.

He was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice, a class-D felony. He was arraigned in the Chemung County Court and remanded to the County Jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Pennsylvania News

Trending Now