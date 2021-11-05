Big Flats man arrested as Fugitive from Justice; wanted in south Pennsylvania

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been arrested as a Fugitive from Justice for a DUI charge in southern Pennsylvania.

Timothy Houghtaling, 56, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in violation of the New York State Criminal Procedure Law.

Houghtaling was wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania for violating terms of Adult Supervision on an original charge of Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Substances.

He was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice, a class-D felony. He was arraigned in the Chemung County Court and remanded to the County Jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.