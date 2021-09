BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been arrested for Endangering the Welfare of Child after a dispute on September 26.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said Donald DePue, 45, was arrested on the charges after a family dispute in Big Flats.

DePue was arraigned in the Big Flats Town Court. An Order of Protection was issued, and he was released.