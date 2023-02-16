HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Big Flats was arrested by New York State Police following an investigation into a large amount of stolen silver, state police say.

According to police, 43-year-old Jason F. Frycek was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class C Felony.

Frycek was arrested following a police investigation into the theft of approximately $20,000.

During the investigation, police say they found Frycek in possession of a loaded rifle in his vehicle.

Frycek was taken to the Town of Elmira Court for arraignment, he was then remanded to the Chemung County Jail on a $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond pending further court proceedings.