Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Big Flats man charged with grand larceny

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Geoffrey Roark after he allegedly stole a wallet with a large sum of cash inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says Roark took a wallet that was left behind by a customer at his job in Horseheads on Oct. 5, 2019. The money was taken out of the wallet, which was then discarded.

Roark has been charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E Felony.

Roark has been issued an Appearance Ticket to appear in the Town of Horseheads Court at a later date.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now