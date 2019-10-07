Big Flats man charged with grand larceny

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Geoffrey Roark after he allegedly stole a wallet with a large sum of cash inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says Roark took a wallet that was left behind by a customer at his job in Horseheads on Oct. 5, 2019. The money was taken out of the wallet, which was then discarded.

Roark has been charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E Felony.

Roark has been issued an Appearance Ticket to appear in the Town of Horseheads Court at a later date.