BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been accused of allegedly owning and sharing multiple files of child pornography after an investigation almost a year long, according to police.

James McKaig, 63, was arrested by New York State Police on March 20, 2023 in connection to a tip from April 2022. According to police, the department got a cyber tip on April 1, 2022 that McKaig was allegedly sharing images.

In June 2022, police executed a search warrant. On March 20, 2023, McKaig was arrested and indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury.

He was charged with 20 counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child. He is currently being held in the Chemung County Jail.