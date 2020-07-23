Big Flats man indicted after being arrested on multiple charges

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Jourdan Olden, 18, of Big Flats, was indicted on July 16, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

At the time of his arrest, Olden was charged with outstanding warrants, resisting arrest, and Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, a class C felony. Those outstanding warrants were for Menacing 2nd and Harassment 2nd.

He was observed walking on the 900 block of Sullivan Street.

Olden was approached by the officer and told he was under arrest for outstanding warrants. Olden then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. During the foot pursuit, Olden attempted to discard a handgun and it was found to be loaded.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.