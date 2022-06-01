CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney.

Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly beating to death two Shih-Tzu puppies in September and December 2021. Crouse allegedly “intentionally and wantonly” killed the two companion animals, the indictment alleged.

According to Corning Police, a resident on Dodge Avenue reported her 3-month-old puppy was found dead on December 13, 2021. The dog’s owner said it was the third dog death since September.

An autopsy at Cornell Animal Hospital in Ithaca determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. Police alleged that Crouse punched, kicked and threw the puppy on the floor with enough force to kill it.

He was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (both class-E felonies) and Criminal Mischief. He is set to appear in the Steuben County Court at a later date.