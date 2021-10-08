Big Flats police chase suspect indicted on weapon charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Grand Jury has indicted the third suspect, an alleged passenger in the May 20 police chase on County Route 64.

Michael Osby Jr. has been indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon just over a week after his arrest.

Court documents said that on the day of the chase, Osby possessed a loaded RG Model 14 revolver.

On May 20, members of the Sheriff’s Office were conducting a Take Bake the Streets operation targeting narcotics, firearms, and human trafficking at local hotels and motels in the area.

During the operation, a vehicle was stopped for traffic infractions on CR 64 in Big Flats. The driver, 35-year-old Eric Hess, drove away from police and led a chase into Horseheads near a wooded area along the 500 block of East Franklin. During the chase, two guns were thrown out of a window and later recovered by police near the shopping center.

On Sept. 29, Osby was arrested by Olean Police on an unrelated incident and was turned over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant related to the May chase and manhunt.

Osby was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court for Criminal Possession of a

Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Because Osby has two prior felony convictions, he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.

His indictment also said that he was convicted of grand larceny in 2016 for an incident in Cattaraugus County. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison for that conviction.

He was also convicted of attempted robbery in 2004 in Niagara County and was sentenced to 4 years in prison for that conviction.