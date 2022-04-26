BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Big Flats will be celebrating its 200th Anniversary next month, with activities, food and music for the whole family.

The Town announced the celebration on April 26, saying the festivities will start at 6:00 p.m. on May 20 at the Big Flats Community Park. The Friday activities include food trucks, live music and fireworks.

The celebration will pick up the next morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Big Flats Municipal Campus with more music, a dedication ceremony, activities for kids, more food, inflatables, and a tough-a-truck event.

The Town is asking attendees to keep their pets at home.

Big Flats was established in 1822 and quickly found an economy in lumber, according to the Big Flats Historical Society Museum. In 1850, a bustling tobacco industry got underway and peaked decades later around 1910. The aircraft company Schweizer Corporation moved to the area, which eventually led to the development of Harris Hill as a launching area for sailplanes and the now widely-known title of “The Soaring Capital of America”.