BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Big Flats invites residents near and far for a grand bicentennial celebration this weekend.

Happening on Friday the 20th, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Big Flats Community Park there will be food trucks, live music by Hot Dogs & Gin, and a fireworks show. The park can be found at 100 Main St, in Big Flats.

On Saturday, another celebration will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center with several community officials to honor the Town of Big Flats.

A unique burning of the town municipal complex bond will be done, as well as multiple displays from local police, fire, and state agencies.

Food vendors, local music, and youth activities will all be available for those that attend on Saturday.

The Big Flats Community Center can be found at 476 Maple St. in Big Flats.